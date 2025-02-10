Fantasy Soccer
Alexander Bah headshot

Alexander Bah Injury: Out for season with torn ACL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Bah suffered a torn ACL in Saturday's 3-2 domestic league win over Moreirense and will miss the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Bah exited the game on a stretcher in the 34th minute, and it was later confirmed that the full-back suffered a left knee sprain with a complete rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament, effectively ending his season. The loss of Bah is significant for Benfica, as the wing-back was a regular starter for the Portuguese giants. Alvaro Fernandez should step in as his replacement going forward.

Alexander Bah
Benfica
