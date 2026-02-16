Alexander Bah headshot

Alexander Bah Injury: Set for return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Bah (knee) is an option for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Jose Mourinho, per Nelson Feiteirona of A Bola.

Bah is finally set for UCL action after a long absence, which has left him sidelined due to a knee injury. He is now set to make the playoff rounds as his club tries for a massive upset over Real Madrid. He started in six of his seven UCL appearances last season on the right flank and could be a solid addition to the defense moving forward, although it will depend on how quickly he can get to form.

Alexander Bah
Benfica
