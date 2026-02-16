Alexander Bah Injury: Set for return

Bah (knee) is an option for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid, according to manager Jose Mourinho, per Nelson Feiteirona of A Bola.

Bah is finally set for UCL action after a long absence, which has left him sidelined due to a knee injury. He is now set to make the playoff rounds as his club tries for a massive upset over Real Madrid. He started in six of his seven UCL appearances last season on the right flank and could be a solid addition to the defense moving forward, although it will depend on how quickly he can get to form.