Alexander Bah headshot

Alexander Bah News: Placed on bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Bah (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid.

Bah is finally back on the team sheet for the first time in close to a year, finally overcoming a torn ACL. He will likely need to build up minutes from the bench before starting, not wanting to risk a setback. He started in six of his seven UCL games last season, potentially returning to the spot if they advance.

Alexander Bah
Benfica
