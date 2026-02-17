Alexander Bah News: Placed on bench
Bah (knee) is on the bench for Tuesday's match against Real Madrid.
Bah is finally back on the team sheet for the first time in close to a year, finally overcoming a torn ACL. He will likely need to build up minutes from the bench before starting, not wanting to risk a setback. He started in six of his seven UCL games last season, potentially returning to the spot if they advance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Bah See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, Oct. 24October 23, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Sept. 20September 20, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Champions League DFS: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 11April 11, 2023
-
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer
FanDuel DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, April 11April 10, 2023
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Champions League Soccer: Wednesday UCL Picks for Feb. 15February 14, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Bah See More