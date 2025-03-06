Alexander Bernhardsson Injury: Back in the squad
Bernhardsson (undisclosed) is back with the squad ahead of Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.
Bernhardsson has been sidelined with an injury since late January but is back with the squad ahead of Saturday's clash. He was a starter during the four games before his injury and should compete for a starting spot once fully fit.
