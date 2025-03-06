Fantasy Soccer
Alexander Bernhardsson headshot

Alexander Bernhardsson Injury: Back in the squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Bernhardsson (undisclosed) is back with the squad ahead of Saturday's clash against Stuttgart, coach Marcel Rapp said in the press conference.

Bernhardsson has been sidelined with an injury since late January but is back with the squad ahead of Saturday's clash. He was a starter during the four games before his injury and should compete for a starting spot once fully fit.

Alexander Bernhardsson
Holstein Kiel
