Alexander Bernhardsson News: Nets on Saturday

Bernhardsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.

Bernhardsson stunningly placed the opener in the top corner in the 34th minute, assisted by Lasse Rosenboom. Bernhardsson also contributed defensively with a clearance and a tackle. This now takes up his tally to three goal contributions across the last six games. He has also created nine chances in the last seven games.