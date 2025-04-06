Alexander Bernhardsson News: Nets on Saturday
Bernhardsson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Mainz.
Bernhardsson stunningly placed the opener in the top corner in the 34th minute, assisted by Lasse Rosenboom. Bernhardsson also contributed defensively with a clearance and a tackle. This now takes up his tally to three goal contributions across the last six games. He has also created nine chances in the last seven games.
