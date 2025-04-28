Alexander Bernhardsson News: Scores, assists in win

Bernhardsson scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 victory over Monchengladbach.

Bernhardsson took advantage of a huge defensive mistake from Fabio Chiarodia to score Kiel's second goal midway through the first half. His contributions didn't stop there, however, and he was credited with an assist in Armin Gigovic's as well. He has only five goals and two assists this season, but he's notched three goals and one of those assists over his last four starts. He's certainly ending the season on a strong note.