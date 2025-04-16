Alexander Bernhardsson News: Scores lone Kiel goal

Bernhardsson scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 loss against FC St. Pauli.

Bernhardsson recorded his second goal in a row for a total of four on the season. During his debut campaign in the Bundesliga, the forward has started 10 of the 14 games played, scoring the four goals with one assist on 16 shots (seven on target).