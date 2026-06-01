Alexander Djiku Injury: Ruled out for World Cup

Djiku won't play in the World Cup due to an injury, with Ghana manager Carlos Queiroz confirming his absence prior to the tournament, Owuraku Ampofo of 3Sports reports.

Djiku was expected to offer experience in the middle of Ghana's defense, and his loss represents a huge blow to the team. He had been a constant presence in recent international matchups while staying active at the club level with Russian side Spartak Moscow. However, this news will force a change in the national team's lineup, with Jerome Opoku and Kojo Peprah Oppong pushing for increased roles.