Alexander Isak headshot

Alexander Isak Injury: Back on training pitch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2026

Isak (ankle) is back on the training field but is not yet an option, according to manager Arne Slot. "Alex is, like I said, not available for tomorrow, but the fact that you see him on the pitch tells you that he gets closer and closer to joining us again."

Isak was back on the training field Tuesday but was not yet with his teammates, only training individually. This is a positive update, but it still leaves him a bit away from a return, holding out until some time in April. Either way, this is positive, as he should join his teammates soon.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
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