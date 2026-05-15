Alexander Isak Injury: Could return for season finale

Isak (undisclosed) is expected to train with Liverpool next week and could return for next Sunday's season finale against Brentford, according to coach Arne Slot. "Yes, there will definitely be a chance. He missed pre-season as we all know and then he broke his leg. We've tried to be as careful as we could with him, taking into account that our other No.9, Hugo Ekitike, is out for such a long time, so we needed him as a result of that even more. We've tried to be as careful as we could, but I don't think it can come to anyone as a surprise if you miss your pre-season, if you then break your leg, that minor injuries can occur if you have to start in Premier League games immediately in that intensity. It's just a bit of bad luck for him that in the moment of time when he comes back, Hugo gets injured and we need him more. I expect him to train with us this week, but I cannot give any guarantees."

Isak had been ruled out of Friday's 4-2 defeat against Aston Villa with a minor issue, with Cody Gakpo continuing in the number nine role in his absence. The Swedish striker's situation has been complicated throughout the season by a lack of pre-season preparation and the subsequent leg fracture. Isak has a chance to play the final game of the Reds' season, although the focus for him now is to be fully fit for the World Cup with Sweden.