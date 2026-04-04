Alexander Isak Injury: Hopes to return against PSG

Isak (ankle) is ruled out for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester City and will hope to return for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain, according to coach Arne Slot. "I was hoping the same [that Isak would be among the substitutes on Saturday], but you always do these things in co-operation with medical staff, performance staff and the player himself. We came to the conclusion that it was better for him to have a few more sessions than only one or two and then immediately jump into a game like this, where if you bring him in there might be extra-time. The situation is now that I hope - again I hope - that he will be available for Wednesday, but today came too early for him."

Isak has been unable to make it back in time for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Manchester City despite being close to a return, remaining sidelined since December following ankle surgery. The forward had only two training sessions under his belt heading into the weekend, leaving coach Arne Slot unwilling to take any risks with his fitness. The forward will hope to be back fit for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain to help the Reds in the final stretch of the season. With just two goals in 10 appearances this campaign, Liverpool will have to wait a little longer before welcoming back their striker.