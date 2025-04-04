Alexander Isak Injury: Late call against Leicester

Isak will likely be a late call after being assessed in the coming days due to groin issues that have been troubling him recently, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "We'll wait and see today, I will see them [Kieran Trippier and Alexander Isak] for the first time today. We don't think we have any big injuries from Wednesday night, but we have a few niggles."

Isak was forced off after scoring a goal in Wednesday's game against Brentford due to groin discomfort. He will return to training on Friday and will be assessed for the first time to determine whether he will be available for Monday's clash against Leicester. If he is unable to play, Callum Wilson will likely take on a larger role in the frontline.