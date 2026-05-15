Alexander Isak headshot

Alexander Isak Injury: Not in squad Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2026

Isak is not in the squad for Friday's game against Aston Villa due to a minor injury, Ian Doyle of Liverpool Echo reports.

While Isak is dealing with a minor issue, it was enough to sideline him from this contest. The striker is expected to be fit and available for the season finale against Brentford on Sunday, May 24.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
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