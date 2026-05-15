Alexander Isak Injury: Not in squad Friday
Isak is not in the squad for Friday's game against Aston Villa due to a minor injury, Ian Doyle of Liverpool Echo reports.
While Isak is dealing with a minor issue, it was enough to sideline him from this contest. The striker is expected to be fit and available for the season finale against Brentford on Sunday, May 24.
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