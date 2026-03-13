Alexander Isak Injury: Not yet in team training

Isak (ankle) is working through rehabilitation but is not yet training with his teammates, according to manager Arne Slot, per Fabrizio Romano.

Isak is seeing progress but has not made the major step to training yet, still waiting to join up with his teammates. That said, his return remains up in the air as he recovers from the issues, planning to hopefully be an option in April. We will likely see a further update after the international break with a clearer repsonse of a return, as the club holds out that they at least get to use their expensive summer signing to end the campaign.