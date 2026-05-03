Alexander Isak Injury: Out to face United
Isak is out for Sunday's match against Manchester United due to an apparent groin injury, according to James Pearce of The Athletic.
Isak is no longer an option for Liverpool as he once again hits the sidelines this season, suffering from a groin injury that the club didn't want to risk. After only five games back, this is a rough loss, as he is trying to end the season fit after months on the sidelines. Without Hugo Ekitike as well, the club is now without its top two options at forward. Cody Gakpo steps into the forward role in their place. The good news is Isak is expected to return this season, being left out more for caution.
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