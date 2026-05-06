Alexander Isak Injury: Remains sidelined in training
Isak (groin) has yet to rejoin team practice Wednesday ahead of the weekend's meeting with Chelsea, Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo reports.
Isak suffered an apparently minor issue that left him out of the previous clash against Manchester United, but he's not guaranteed to make an immediate return. Considering that he recently recovered from a serious ankle problem, the team might be cautious and manage his workloads until he's fully healthy. Meanwhile, either Florian Wirtz or Cody Gakpo could be deployed in the No. 9 role.
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