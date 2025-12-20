Isak would appear off the bench Saturday and bag a goal for his club, giving them the lead, but injuring himself in the process. Following a tackle, he was holding his knee in significant pain, making many fear the worst initially, a scene you never want to see out of any player. He will now be set for testing following the match, but is likely to need a few tests to decide his condition, with a major injury looking to be a huge concern at the moment. The club is coming upon a busy point in the season, a rough time to potentially lose a forward who seems to be heading towards the sidelines either way.