Alexander Isak Injury: Should be fit for UCL quarterfinals

Isak (ankle) is expected to be available in April and potentially be an option in Champions League play, with manager Arne Slot commenting Friday that "Alex will be available [for PSG], yes. The question is what you mean around 'being ready'. If you want to have the player who played exactly a year ago against us in the Carabao Cup final - and was too good for us on that day - then I would tell you I have my doubts about that after seven or eight months out. But I expect that I can use him for minutes. Exactly what I get from that I cannot tell you because he hasn't trained with the team even once. He still is not able to train with the team and he hasn't been able to train with the team and usual rehab is before you start to train with the team and then you play games. You don't, after one training session, play 45 minutes or 90 minutes.", Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo reports.

Isak could be expected to make a gradual return to action after the March international break, as he hasn't played since Dec. 20 and has only trained individually in recent weeks. If his recovery continues to progress as expected, the striker may have some chances to produce in the final stretch of the campaign. Until then, Hugo Ekitike will be the favored option to lead the front line.