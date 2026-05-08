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Alexander Isak Injury: Trains, close call Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2026 at 6:49am

Isak (groin) is a late call for Saturday's match against Chelsea after a return to partial training, according to manager Arne Slot. "Alex trains with us again. Only yesterday, for the first time. So that's a positive. Yesterday he did parts of it, so hopefully he can do parts - or everything - today, and let's then see how much we're going to use him tomorrow."

Isak is seeing a boost this week after a return to training, but has not yet been cleared, as he has only trained partially. He will now use the next day to try to continue to train more and raise his levels, potentially leaving him fit to feature if he can get through a full session. The good news is it appears he should be ready for at least some minutes, although a start off the jump may come too quickly.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
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