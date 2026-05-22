Alexander Isak headshot

Alexander Isak Injury: Trains partially, still doubtful

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Isak (undisclosed) completed parts of the training session and remains a doubt for Sunday's season finale against Brentford, according to coach Arne Slot. "Alex trains for the first time with us today, parts of what we are going to do."

Isak had been ruled out of Friday's defeat against Aston Villa with a minor issue, but his partial involvement in training is an encouraging development heading into the final fixture of the season. The Swedish striker's situation has been carefully managed throughout the campaign given the cumulative toll of missing pre-season and subsequently breaking his leg, and the club will assess how he responds before making a final call on his involvement against Brentford. Getting him some minutes before the season ends would also be beneficial heading into the World Cup with Sweden this summer.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
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