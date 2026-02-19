Alexander Isak headshot

Alexander Isak Injury: Trains with running shoes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2026 at 1:45am

Isak (ankle) is training with running shoes for the first time this week and could make his return around early April if everything goes as planned in his recovery, coach Arne Slot said in the press conference.

Isak is back in training with running shoes as he kicks off a new phase in his recovery from a serious ankle injury. The striker is trending toward an early April return if everything stays on schedule. The plan will likely be to ramp him up gradually to avoid any setbacks after a lengthy layoff. In the meantime, Hugo Ekitike continues to be the primary beneficiary of Isak's extended absence and has locked down a leading role up top.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
More Stats & News
