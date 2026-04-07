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Alexander Isak Injury: Traveling for UCL play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 7, 2026 at 9:10am

Isak (ankle) is in the traveling squad for Wednesday's match against PSG.

Isak is still eyeing a return Wednesday as his chance to make that happen continues to rise, with the forward now traveling with the team. This is major news for the Swedish forward and his club, as the mega summer-signing has not played since December due to the injury. His prospects of seeing the field Wednesday are still up in the air, very unlikely to start immediately, but having a chance of featuring off the bench later in the match if the flow of the game allows him to.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
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