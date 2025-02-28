Alexander Isak Injury: Will play if fit

Isak (groin) missed the last match due to injury, but it is not considered serious, and he could feature in Sunday's FA Cup game against Brighton if fit, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "I haven't seen him since the game. We don't think it is a long-term problem, but there was no risk taken on Wednesday, and there can't be at this stage of the season. We will see how he is today and have a discussion with him. If he is fit, he will play."

Isak is expected to be available for Sunday's FA Cup match against Brighton as his groin injury is not considered serious, and the coach remains optimistic about his status. If he is not ready for that match, he is likely to return for the next Premier League game against West Ham on March. 10.