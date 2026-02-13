Alexander Isak Injury: Working with ball indoors

Isak (ankle) was back training with a ball indoors Friday, according to his club.

Isak is making progress from a December surgery on his ankle, as the forward was back working with a ball as he trained on turf indoors. After 12 games and nearly two months out, he is finally seeing some progress towards a return. However, he is still expected to miss another one to two months, leaving a return still a bit away for the Swedish forward.