Alexander Isak News: Assists opener in win

Isak assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Manchester United.

Isak's deftly clipped ball over the top setup Newcastle's first goal in their 4-1 drubbing of Manchester United. Over his most recent five appearances (five starts), the forward has attempted 13 shots (four on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) while creating two chances, scoring twice and providing the aforementioned assist. Over 28 Premier League appearances, Isak has managed 26 goal contributions (20 goals, six assists).