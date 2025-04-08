Alexander Isak News: Back at full fitness

Isak is back at full fitness and will not require any management, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "I think he's 100% fit, I wouldn't have taken any risk with him tonight if he wasn't. I don't think we'll have to manage him."

Isak was a late call-up for the clash against Leicester but is now back at full fitness and will not require any further management after overcoming his groin issues. Against Leicester, he added three shots, bringing his total to 75 in 27 Premier League appearances this season, averaging 2.77 shots per game, highlighting his impact in the final third. His next opportunity to contribute will come against Manchester United on Sunday, a team he has already scored against this season.