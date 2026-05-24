Alexander Isak News: Bench option
Isak (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Brentford.
Isak is back in the team Sunday despite his doubtful tag, as the forward earns a spot working from the bench. He hopes to see some time on the field to end his rough first campaign with the team, only available for 14 games (eight starts) while recording three goals and one assist.
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