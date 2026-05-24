Alexander Isak headshot

Alexander Isak News: Bench option

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 24, 2026 at 7:56am

Isak (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Brentford.

Isak is back in the team Sunday despite his doubtful tag, as the forward earns a spot working from the bench. He hopes to see some time on the field to end his rough first campaign with the team, only available for 14 games (eight starts) while recording three goals and one assist.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
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