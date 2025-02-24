Fantasy Soccer
Alexander Isak News: Brace Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2025

Isak scored two goals to go with three shots (two on goal) in Sunday's 4-3 victory against Nottingham Forest.

Isak Scored two goals in Sunday's win over Forest, both coming within two minutes of each other, first scoring from the penalty spot in the 33rd minute before scoring again in the 34th minute. He now has 19 goals on the season in 24 appearances, tied with Erling Haaland for the second-most goals in the league this season. This was his first two goals in three appearances, also bagging a brace the last time scoring in a match.

