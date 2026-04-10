Alexander Isak News: Building form off bench

Isak is fully available and featured for 12 minutes in Wednesday's Champions League clash against PSG, as he is expected to build his form off bench, according to coach Arne Slot. "Alexander is available for us again. So, to have him back is really nice. It was only 15 minutes, but it's good to have him back. Hopefully, we can progress his minutes, and we can grow his form as soon as possible, but last time, of course, it took him a while."

Isak has been sidelined for over three months following ankle surgery and is now working his way back through cameo appearances off the bench before pushing for a starting role. The Swedish striker has had a difficult debut season at Anfield, managing just two goals in 10 Premier League appearances, and coach Slot's acknowledgment that it took him a while to find form last time around suggests the club will be patient in rebuilding his confidence. Hugo Ekitike has filled the attacking void admirably during his absence, making the competition for a starting spot an interesting subplot to follow as the season heads into its final stretch.