Alexander Isak News: Can't yet handle 90 minutes

Isak started the Champions League second leg against PSG and played one half before being withdrawn at the break, with coach Arne Slot confirming he is not yet ready to handle a full 90 minutes. "It is good to have Isak back, although he can't play 90 minutes yet."

Isak is making steady progress in his return from an ankle injury that sidelined him for over three months, and starting the PSG fixture is a significant step up from the 12-minute cameo he managed in the first leg. With Hugo Ekitike (Achilles) now ruled out for months, Isak's gradual return takes on added urgency for Liverpool, who will need him firing on all cylinders for the final stretch of the season. Cody Gakpo could see more time as the central striker while Isak builds his way back to full sharpness, with coach Slot clearly committed to managing his minutes carefully to avoid any setbacks.