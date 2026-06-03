Alexander Isak News: Expected to start on left wing

Isak has been named in Sweden's World Cup squad and is expected to start on the left wing under coach Jon Dahl Tomasson, arriving at the tournament after a difficult first season at Liverpool heavily disrupted by injuries.

Isak managed just three goals and one assist across 21 appearances in all competitions this season, a frustrating return for a player of his quality, but a stunning goal against Norway in the World Cup warm-up suggests he is hitting form at exactly the right time. His pace, technical ability and composure in front of goal make him one of the more dangerous wide attackers at the tournament when fit, and his ability to cut inside from the left and combine with Viktor Gyokeres in the final third gives Sweden a genuinely unpredictable attacking partnership. The World Cup represents the ideal stage for the 26-year-old to rediscover the form that made him one of Europe's most sought-after forwards, and a fully fit Isak is one of the more exciting attacking options available to manager Jon Dahl Tomasson this summer.