Isak has featured only 20 minutes during his international duty with Sweden as he is still building his competitive fitness and Liverpool likely asked the Swedish national team to be cautious with him. The new striker of the Reds is slightly behind fitness-wise since his pre-season was unusual as he could not train normally due to his record transfer taking time to finalize. He will likely build his fitness gradually in the coming fixtures of Liverpool and then compete for a starting role in the frontline under coach Arne Slot.