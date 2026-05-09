Alexander Isak News: Finds bench role
Isak (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.
Isak returned to partial training Thursday for the first time after a groin issue, with manager Arne Slot expressing hope that he could build on that ahead of Friday's session and potentially feature in some capacity against Chelsea. The forward's progression has been encouraging, and while a starting role came too soon given the limited training time behind him, his presence on the bench is a significant boost for Liverpool heading into a crucial fixture. The coach made clear his involvement would depend on how well he came through the final session, and the club opted for a cautious but optimistic approach to his reintegration.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Isak See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3511 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3511 days ago
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group F Preview: Netherlands, Japan, Sweden and Tunisia Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics12 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, April 2515 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Tips
FPL GW34 Differentials: Best Low-Owned Picks for Blank Gameweek 3417 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Alexander Isak See More