Alexander Isak headshot

Alexander Isak News: Finds bench role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Isak (groin) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against Chelsea.

Isak returned to partial training Thursday for the first time after a groin issue, with manager Arne Slot expressing hope that he could build on that ahead of Friday's session and potentially feature in some capacity against Chelsea. The forward's progression has been encouraging, and while a starting role came too soon given the limited training time behind him, his presence on the bench is a significant boost for Liverpool heading into a crucial fixture. The coach made clear his involvement would depend on how well he came through the final session, and the club opted for a cautious but optimistic approach to his reintegration.

Alexander Isak
Liverpool
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