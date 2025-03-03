Alexander Isak News: Fir for Monday

Isak (groin) has been cleared for Monday's match against West Ham after his early exit last contest, according to manager Eddie Howe, per Dominic Scurr of Shields Gazette. "Alex just felt a bit of general tightness, I don't think an injury, but just general tightness, felt he had to come off."

Isak looks to be good to go for Monday despite a scare of an injury over the weekend, as his injury was down played and he should make the team sheet. This is good news for the club, as he is a regular starter. That said, he will look to see the start immediately and hopefully add to his 24 goal contributions in 24 appearances this season.