Alexander Isak News: Fit for bench

Isak (ankle) is on the bench for Wednesday's match against PSG.

Isak is back in the squad Sunday and on the bench as expected, fit for a return but not starting time. This is a major return not just for the club but for the sport, as the massive and expensive summer signing is finally fit again after over three months out. Even when he was previously fit, his start with Liverpool has not been easy, recording two goals in 10 appearances (six starts) while being outplayed by fellow forward Hugo Ekitike.