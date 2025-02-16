Alexander Isak News: Held to one shot

Isak recorded one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 4-0 loss versus Manchester City.

Isak had a rough day and was mainly contained by the City defense Saturday, seeing only one shot which did not find the target. This comes after only seeing one shot in his last Premier League appearance as well, goalless in each of those games. He will look to add to his 17 goals in 23 appearances soon, as he did score 13 goals between December and January.