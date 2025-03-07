Alexander Isak News: Looking fine for Monday

Isak was substituted a few minutes before the end of Sunday's FA Cup game against Brighton due to fatigue. However, he has trained normally this week and is expected to be fine for Monday's match against West Ham, according to coach Eddie Howe in a press conference, as reported by Craig Hope for the Daily Mail. "He's fine. He came off (on Sunday) feeling fatigued, a tightness in his body. But he's trained every day this week."

