Alexander Isak News: Opens scoring

Isak scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win versus Crystal Palace.

Isak made the most of his only shot during Saturday's win, finishing nicely to open the scoring. It's been a tough season in Liverpool for Isak, injuries have plagued him and he's struggled to replicate his Newcastle form. Isak will hope to close this season strong and get fully worked into the squad during the offseason.