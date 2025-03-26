Alexander Isak News: Scores in Carabao Cup

Isak scored one goal on three shots to go along with one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 win over Liverpool.

Isak had a major goal in Sunday's huge Cup win, as he would score the second goal of the match for the Magpies to earn them the win. This continues a decent spell of form for the forward, as he now has four goals in his past four appearances across all competitions. He continues to sit inside the top three for the Premier League Golden Boot this season with 19, although the top place looks out of reach with Mohamed Salah notching 27.