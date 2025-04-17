Alexander Isak News: Six shots leads to goal

Isak scored one goal to go with six shots (three on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 5-0 win over Crystal Palace.

Isak saw a goal again after two straight matches without one, finding the back of the net in the 58th minute of the contest. However, it was his second straight outing with a goal contribution, as he did see an assist last outing. He now has 21 goals and six assists this campaign.