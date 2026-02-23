Alexander Nubel News: Allows three

Nubel had three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Nubel allowed three goals on six shots during Sunday's clash. It's a fine performance, but with the type of chances he conceded he would have hoped for the win at least. Nubel has been solid this season, so it's more likely than not this is merely a blip on what has been a good season overall.