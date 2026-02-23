Alexander Nubel headshot

Alexander Nubel News: Allows three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Nubel had three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus FC Heidenheim.

Nubel allowed three goals on six shots during Sunday's clash. It's a fine performance, but with the type of chances he conceded he would have hoped for the win at least. Nubel has been solid this season, so it's more likely than not this is merely a blip on what has been a good season overall.

Alexander Nubel
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
