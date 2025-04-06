Alexander Nubel News: Clean sheet against Bochum

Nubel recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Bochum.

Nubel was not required to do much Saturday, as the goalie would come away with a clean sheet after only making two saves. This was his first clean sheet in 10 outings, now having six between 35 UCL and league appearances this season. He will look to make it two straight when facing Bremen in their next contest, allowing two goals in their previous matchup this season.