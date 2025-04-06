Fantasy Soccer
Alexander Nubel headshot

Alexander Nubel News: Clean sheet against Bochum

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Nubel recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 4-0 win versus Bochum.

Nubel was not required to do much Saturday, as the goalie would come away with a clean sheet after only making two saves. This was his first clean sheet in 10 outings, now having six between 35 UCL and league appearances this season. He will look to make it two straight when facing Bremen in their next contest, allowing two goals in their previous matchup this season.

Alexander Nubel
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
