Alexander Nubel News: Concedes twice in season finale
Nubel allowed two goals while making three saves during Saturday's 3-2 win over Leipzig.
Nubel allowed tow first half goals, but blanked Leipzig in the second half as Stuttgart came from behind for all three points. The keeper had a strong end to the campaign allowing just Saturday's two goals while combining for four saves and keeping two clean sheets over his final three starts.
