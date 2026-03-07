Alexander Nubel headshot

Alexander Nubel News: Concedes two

March 7, 2026

Nubel recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Mainz.

Nubel recorded a clearance and also made 30 passes. He has now accumulated 16 saves and two clearances across the last five games and conceded eight times in that span. Next, he takes on FC Porto in the Europa League knockouts before facing RB Leipzig over the weekend.

