Alexander Nubel News: Excellent for draw
Nubel made five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.
Nubel stopped five of the seven shots he faced during Saturday's draw. The goalkeeper close out his third campaign in Stuttgart with a nice showing. It was his busiest campaign yet with the side, as he stopped 110 shots and allowed only 49, while keeping 11 clean sheets. He was one of the top goalkeepers in the Bundesliga throughout the campaign.
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