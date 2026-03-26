Alexander Nubel News: Five saves in win

Nubel made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over FC Augsburg.

Nubel repelled five of seven FC Augsburg shots on goal Sunday to help lift VfB Stuttgart to a 5-2 road victory. Across his last five starting appearances, the Bayern Munich loanee has made 18 saves and six clearances while conceding eight goals and recording one clean sheet. Nubel's next test is likely to come April 4 when VfB Stuttgart return to Bundesliga action in a home matchup versus Borussia Dortmund.