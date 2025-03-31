Fantasy Soccer
Alexander Nubel headshot

Alexander Nubel News: Fives saves Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Nubel recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Eintracht Frankfurt.

Nubel faced six shots and stopped five of them during Saturday's defeat. The goalkeeper was good throughout the match but just couldn't keep Frankfurt out after going down to 10 men. Nubel will continue to anchor a solid Stuttgart backline, though injuries have caused heavy changes in the backline.

Alexander Nubel
VfB Stuttgart
More Stats & News
