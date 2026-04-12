Alexander Nubel News: Four saves in clean sheet
Nubel kept a clean sheet while making four saves during Sunday's 4-0 win over Hamburg.
Nubel helped Stuttgart to all three points by blanking Hamburg on Sunday. The clean sheet was the first since March 15th for the keeper as he's combined for four goals allowed and 10 saves over his last three starts. Stuttgart head to Bayern Munich next weekend.
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