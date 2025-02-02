Alexander Nubel News: Four saves in defeat

Nubel made four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Monchengladbach.

Nubel was beaten twice Saturday from six Borussia Monchengladbach shots on target as VfB Stuttgart fell in a 2-1 loss. The keeper also made two clearances in his return to the lineup after missing the midweek Champions League clash versus Paris-Saint Germain. Over his last five appearances (five starts), the keeper has made nine saves and four clearances while conceding six goals and recording one clean sheet. Nubel's next challenge in league play is likely to come Saturday when Stuttgart travel to tussle with Borussia Dortmund who have scored eight goals over their last five league fixtures.