Alexander Nubel News: Four saves made
Nubel registered four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 3-1 victory over Bayer Leverkusen.
Nubel only allowed the one goal while making four saves during the win Saturday. He's conceded nine goals in just the last four games, making 16 saves in that span. The keeper will head to Frankfurt for the season finale on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.
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